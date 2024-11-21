Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, the largest clinically integrated network in Texas, significantly exceeds average performance for nearly all quality measures tracked by the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). According to data released Oct. 29 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), these efforts saved CMS $107.6 million in 2023. MSSP evaluates preventive health, chronic condition management and patient/caregiver experience of more than 450 accountable care organizations (ACOs) that participate in the program. While the program is for the Medicare population, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance leverages its best practices to serve all its members.

"These results are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to empower patients through high-quality, cost-effective care options," said Kimberly McMillin, MD, Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance board chair. "We continuously innovate the way we serve patients, and we are grateful to our trusted caregivers and other team members who have made this great progress for Medicare patients possible."

The released data also shows the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance provided high-quality care at a lower-than-expected cost, increasing its savings to CMS by $24 million compared to the previous year. As a result, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance is expected to receive $79.1 million in shared savings, which it will reinvest in initiatives that benefit Medicare members in the communities it serves. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization increased year-over-year MSSP savings and the second consecutive year since participating in the MSSP enhanced track.

"Through our participation in MSSP, we have accelerated development and adoption of best practices in quality and patient experience," said Robert Waterhouse, MD, chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. "These learnings enhance the care and service we provide all customers."

Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance continues to expand its successful care management programs from Medicare populations to employer clients. As a result, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance reduces total cost of care for commercial members enrolled in direct-to-employer care management programs.

# # #