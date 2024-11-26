Newswise — West Orange, NJ, November 26, 2024 – RWJBarnabas Health, together with Rutgers Cancer Institute, has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 100+ Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs list for 2024, for the second consecutive year. The list honors heath systems that have earned national recognition for their work in driving forward advanced cancer care and research, as well as cancer centers with internationally known specialists, capacity for clinical trials and exceptional safety ratings.

Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health have transformed cancer care delivery for New Jersey residents. Combining the research and treatment capabilities of Rutgers Cancer Institute and the clinical expertise of RWJBarnabas Health, the two entities have ensured that all patients have access to high-quality, state-of-the-art cancer care, close to home.

The expansion of care will soon occur with the opening of the state’s first freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, N.J., scheduled to open in 2025. The Morris along with the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and the Cancer Center on the Vogel Medical Campus in Monmouth County will bring together nationally recognized physicians and provide the most advanced cancer treatments and compassionate care for the communities we serve.

“This recognition demonstrates the high quality, multidisciplinary cancer care we provide for our patients and families in New Jersey and beyond, which is informed by innovative research, discoveries and clinical trials,” said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “Through the research and clinical power of the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the healthcare delivery power of the state’s largest academic health system, we are transforming the way we diagnose, prevent, and treat cancer.

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health are also at the forefront of cancer research, providing patients with access to novel treatments that are not yet available through standard clinical practice. The NCI designation is awarded to an elite group of centers nationwide, illustrating the breadth and depth of excellence in leadership and resources on a national scale. Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, is proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as part of one of the leading cancer programs in the state and the New York Metro region, achieving High Performing ratings in Cancer and several adult specialties and procedures for 2024-2025