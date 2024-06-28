Newswise — The dilemma of meat spoilage, propelled by microbial growth and inconsistent storage conditions, has long posed a threat to both health and food conservation. The inadequacy of standard best-before dates to reflect the true freshness of meat necessitates the development of dynamic packaging solutions that reflect real-time freshness.



On April 10, 2024, Monash University's School of Chemistry and Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering unveiled their findings (DOI: 10.1093/fqsafe/fyae021) in the Food Quality and Safety journal. The study presents an innovative trio of pH indicators, designed to offer a visual assessment of raw beef freshness in modified atmospheric packaging (MAP).



In this innovative study, the research team crafted pH indicators using natural red cabbage and black carrot extracts, along with the synthetic chlorophenol red, to track the freshness of raw beef over a seven-day period under MAP conditions. The experiment spanned two temperatures, 4°C and 20°C, to simulate realistic supply chain and storage scenarios. The results were compelling: a distinct color change in the indicators that directly corresponded to the increase in microbial load on the beef. Notably, the red cabbage-based indicator stood out for its sensitivity, providing a clear visual signal of spoilage. The use of nanocellulose as a substrate for the pH indicators was a key innovation, enhancing both the dye's uptake and color retention, which is crucial for accurate and reliable real-time monitoring of meat freshness.



Prof. Kellie Tuck, from Monash University's School of Chemistry, remarked, "Our pH indicators mark a pivotal advancement in the realm of food safety and sustainability. By offering consumers a real-time freshness indicator, we empower smarter consumption choices, contributing to enhanced public health and a diminished ecological footprint."



The potential of these pH indicators stretches across the meat industry and into other perishable goods, ensuring end-to-end freshness and safety. This technology stands to transform food quality monitoring, emerging as an indispensable asset for both retailers and consumers. With the capacity to slash food waste and fortify safety, these indicators are primed to deliver substantial economic and environmental advantages.

Funding information

This research was co-funded by Meat Livestock Australia (MLA) under the Monash Graduate Research Industry Partnership (GRIP) Program (project P.PSH.0889).

