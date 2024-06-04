Newswise — In response to President Joe Biden's announcement today, Tuesday, June 4, limiting the border crossing of asylum-seekers, Canisius University professors Richard Reitsma, PhD and Shyam Sriram, PhD, are available to provide expert commentary. Both bring a wealth of expertise to border studies, immigration and asylum policies, with a particular focus on treaty obligations and the broader socio-political context that shapes migratory patterns.

Richard Reitsma, PhD

Director / Borders and Migrations limi Interim Director / International Relations

Canisius University

Key Talking Points:

Treaty Obligations: Dr. Reitsma can discuss international agreements governing migration flows.

Deeper Causes of Surges: Dr. Reitsma can speak to the underlying factors contributing to surges in migrant crossings, including economic disparities, political instability and environmental crises.

Inefficacy of Border Closures: Dr. Reitsma can offer critical analysis on the effectiveness of border closures as a response to migrant surges, citing examples from diverse contexts.

Global Perspectives on Migration: With his current location in Poland, Dr. Reitsma can provide insights into migration dynamics within the European context, offering valuable comparisons.

Shyam Sriram, PhD

Assistant Professor / Political Science

Advisor / Every Campus a Refuge

Canisius University

Key Talking Points:

Refugee Resettlement Policies: With a forthcoming book titled “An Introduction to Refugee Resettlement in the U.S.,” Dr. Sriram can discuss the historical context and evolution of refugee resettlement programs in the U.S.

Human Rights and Asylum: Dr. Sriram can expand on how it is against international law to deny the human right to seek asylum, as stated by the United Nations.