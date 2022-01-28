At the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which begin February 4, Beijing will set a milestone as the only city to host both winter and summer Games. But the Olympics international image is being tested by both politics and the ongoing pandemic, which will require athletes to again compete without an audience. How will that impact performance? And will the country receive the typical boost to sports development and participation that comes from having a host city? Dr. Kyriaki Kaplanidou, a professor in the Department of Sport Management at the University of Florida, is available to speak on how international and national images and legacies may clash. Kaplanidou’s research focuses on the legacy of the Olympic games and on the impacts of the games on host communities.

 

