Research Alert

 

Abstract

Objectives

We aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Methods

A systematic literature review and meta-analysis were carried out. We compared survival outcomes using the Kaplan-Meier method with patient-level data between HSCT and intravenous pulse cyclophosphamide (IVCY). Additionally, the incidence rate of treatment-related deaths with HSCT was pooled using a random-effect model.

Results

Of the 2,091 articles screened, 22 were included: 3 randomized controlled trials and 19 observational studies. HSCT studies showed significant improvement in the skin thickness score and lung function. Despite treatment-related deaths being higher in HSCT than in IVCY, the Kaplan-Meier analysis showed a high survival rate 2 years post-transplant (log-rank, P=0.004). The pooled frequency of transplant-related death from 700 SSc patients was 6.30% (95% confidence interval 4.21-8.38). However, the estimated frequency of treatment-related deaths has been reducing over the last decade.

Conclusion

HSCT is an effective treatment for SSc, but the optimal indications must be carefully determined by balancing the risks.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Modern Rheumatology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY