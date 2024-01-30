Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 — Bernadette Boden-Albala, M.P.H., Dr.P.H., director of the University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health and founding dean of the planned School of Population and Public Health, has been selected to receive the prestigious Edgar J. Kenton III Lecture Award from the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, just prior to its annual International Stroke Conference. She is being recognized for her lifetime achievement of contributions to investigation, management, mentorship and community service in the field of stroke inequities or related disciplines.

“It’s a great honor to be acknowledged by the American Heart Association’s leadership at such an important event,” Boden-Albala said. “Stroke exhibits significant racial and ethnic inequalities, encompassing differences in incidence, prevalence, treatment and outcomes. This award and lecture provide me with a valuable platform to highlight the crucial role of community-based research, particularly in addressing stroke disparities among diverse communities.”

An internationally renowned expert in the social epidemiology of stroke and cardiovascular disease, Boden-Albala has authored or co-authored 170 publications that have become a blueprint for community-based stroke and heart disease prevention. Her robust research portfolio spans more than 25 years, with a focus on the roles of sex, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, social support, social networks and stress. Her work has significantly contributed to the understanding of inequalities and patterns of disparity across the U.S. and globally.

The American Heart Association will host its 2024 International Stroke Conference on Feb. 7 to 9 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Boden-Albala will present her lecture Feb. 6 at a pre-conference symposium called Health Equity and Actionable Disparities in Stroke: Understanding and Problem Solving. Held at the same site, HEADS-UP is recognized internationally as the premier meeting dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease and brain health. This annual gathering brings together a vast network of professionals to gain insights into the physiological processes associated with stroke, explore more effective therapies for brain health and stroke recovery, and collectively strive to reduce the burden of stroke worldwide.

