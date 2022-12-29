WHAT: A “Holiday Lights and Love Caravan” vehicle parade to provide holiday cheer for patients and staff.

WHEN: December 30, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

WHO: The Best of Proviso Township Organization. Organizers expect 50 to 75 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars. Organizers will gather at 4:30 pm in the parking lot of the John J. Madden Mental Health Center, 1200 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL to decorate their vehicles.

WHERE: Loyola University Medical Center 2160 S. 1st Ave. Maywood, IL The caravan will travel along the frontage road in front of the hospital.

Media should enter at Entrance 1 off of Roosevelt Road, south of the John J. Madden Mental Health Center. Follow the frontage road south to 2nd street where the caravan will begin. The parade will travel in front of the hospital. Media can park in the North Lot next to the John J. Madden Mental Health Center, South of Roosevelt in the designated “LOYOLA HOSPITAL PARKING ONLY” posts.