Newswise — National nonprofit organization, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), is teaming up with award-winning writer, tastemaker, and curator of good living, Sarah Copeland, to host a Gut-Friendly Cooking Demonstration for the colorectal cancer (CRC) community on November 9 at 5pm ET. The virtual demonstration is free to attend; participants must register here.

Many CRC survivors and caregivers ask “Why don’t we get the ‘real’ answers about life after surgery or treatment?” when comes to diet and nutrition guidance, something that many CRC survivors never receive. Yet as doctors, nutritionists, and research data all say: Diet and nutrition play an essential role in cancer prevention and treatment. Food is a topic that can not be ignored. Fight CRC is working to provide reliable and medically-reviewed resources that patients can turn to after surgery, which is why it’s hosting the upcoming food demonstration. The 2021 Fall Issue of Beyond Blue, a magazine designed by CRC survivors for CRC survivors, also focused on food and nutrition. Copeland’s event will emphasize the importance of eating well and offer tips on how to prepare healthy food, especially in light of the holidays.

“My great uncle had colorectal cancer when I was a young girl, and it was my first introduction to the word ‘cancer,’ the treatments, and everything it meant for him and the family,” said Copeland. “Unfortunately, cancer has touched my family many times since, and I'm so grateful for the people and organizations working daily to heal and support the people in cancer's wake."

Copeland will introduce the CRC community to recipes from her New York Times best-selling cookbook Every Day is Saturday. She is known for helping families find easy, fresh, delicious recipes to make on every occasion and for helping patients adapt their diets so they can embrace and enjoy food.

The Gut-Friendly Cooking Demonstration is supported by partner nonprofits including the Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists, The Blue Hat Foundation, Bowel Cancer Australia, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Colon Cancer Coalition, Kiel Colon Cancer Foundation, and the United Ostomy Associations of America, Inc.

To register, go to: https://hopin.com/events/culinary-event-with-sarah-copeland.