Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System is proud to announce that Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President, Cardiac Services, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2024.

Modern Healthcare’s Most Influential Clinical Executives program honors licensed clinicians in executive roles who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

"Our 2024 honorees work in all corners of the industry and at organizations and companies of all sizes," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief at Modern Healthcare. "Yet one thing they share is a commitment to improving their organizations inside and out. They are leading workforce strategies, expanding access to care and improving the bottom line. At the same time, our 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives also are finding time to be part of their communities, a critical part of understanding the patient’s needs and redefining healthcare."

For over 28 years, Dr. Oliver has been a transformational leader in cardiac nursing at Mount Sinai. As the Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services, she has spearheaded the cardiovascular service line strategy and operations, ensuring quality care delivery at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital. Her strategic vision and operational expertise have been pivotal in achieving superior clinical outcomes and enhancing patient experiences. Her leadership is instrumental in maintaining Mount Sinai’s national reputation for excellence in nursing services.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Oliver’s recognition as one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives," said Dr. Brendan Carr, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System. "Her leadership, vision, and dedication to patient care and professional nursing development are exemplary, and this honor is well-deserved."

The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the June 10, 2024, issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/50Most.

