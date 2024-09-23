Newswise — Beth Walker has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, located at 1514 Jefferson Highway in New Orleans. She assumes duties for her new role on Sept. 23, 2024.

Walker has served as CEO of Ochsner Baptist since 2019. Her leadership was instrumental in maintaining a best-in-class patient experience, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, while fostering operational excellence and trust among her teams. Under her leadership, Ochsner Baptist earned numerous accolades, including continuous Leapfrog Grade A ratings, U.S. News & World Report’s #1 hospital in the state, Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospital award and Birth Ready+ Designation.



“During her tenure at Ochsner Baptist, Beth consistently demonstrated operational excellence, built high-performance teams, and improved the hospital's standing – a testament to her leadership abilities and dedication to patients,” said Rob Wolterman, Chief Executive Officer for Ochsner South Shore Region. “We’re excited for her continued leadership with Ochsner Health.”



Walker began her healthcare career at Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans in 2002. Originally from Ohio, she moved to New Orleans that year to participate in Ochsner Health's administrative fellowship program. In 22 years at Ochsner, Walker has served in numerous positions, including the vice president of operations for women’s and children’s services; Chief Operating Officer of ambulatory clinics at Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans (2013); and CEO of Ochsner Baptist. Her strong community involvement, including service on several volunteer boards, illustrates her dedication to serving the people of New Orleans.

“I’m thrilled and honored to ‘come back home’ to OMC-New Orleans to serve as CEO to an incredible team,” said Walker. “It is my goal to be a leader who inspires trust, transparency, and courageous conversations across the organization. I pledge to lead with Ochsner's values -- integrity, compassion, excellence, inclusivity, and teamwork -- in mind and heart, and to always keep patients as our first priority in everything we do.”

Beth Walker’s successor at Ochsner Baptist will be identified through an extensive search process. During this period, Walker will continue working with the team to ensure a seamless transition.

