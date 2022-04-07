Newswise — Beverly, Mass. —Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals and Endicott College have announced a new collaboration that will create an educational pipeline for new nurses while establishing a wellspring of crucial opportunities and initiatives for both institutions. As a result of this agreement, Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals will become the preferred clinical site for Endicott’s more than 600 nursing students and a portion of the students will be named Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospital Scholars.

“We are grateful to continue to engage with exceptional resources in our community like Endicott College and all the nursing schools in the area to create a path for students interested in pursuing health care careers,” said Tom Sands, president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals. “It is critical that we look at innovative approaches to building a future nursing workforce on the North Shore, and this partnership is one step towards building a pool of nursing talent.”

The historic partnership builds upon a significant investment in nursing education at Endicott College. Two new degree programs, Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice, were launched in 2021—the same year the college broke ground on the Cummings School of Nursing and Health Sciences, a new state-of-the-art facility to support learning and research on Endicott’s oceanside campus. Endicott is also planning the launch of a Physician’s Assistant program.

The internship experience will provide an opportunity for the Endicott College nursing students to be partnered with mentors from Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals to gain a variety of clinical knowledge and learn essential skills as they prepare to enter the nursing workforce. The students will also train on Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals’ medical records system preparing them for more success during their clinical experience.

“This mutually beneficial partnership heralds an innovative collaboration between the hospitals and college to formalize a pathway for critical frontline healthcare workers,” said Steven R. DiSalvo, Ph.D., president of Endicott College.

Additionally, Endicott and Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals will collaborate on a wellness initiative centered on mental health and wellbeing at both institutions to address the growing mental health crisis happening nationwide, as well as the burnout experienced by medical professionals as a result of the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals employees will also take advantage of management development opportunities through both Endicott’s Cummings School of Nursing & Health Sciences and the Curtis L. Gerrish School of Business.

About Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals

Beverly Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a full-service 221-bed community hospital founded in 1888 that serves more than 13 communities across Massachusetts’ North Shore and Cape Ann. With a medical staff of more than 500 physicians, the hospital provides quality, patient-centered care in maternity, pediatrics, surgical, orthopedics and cardiology, as well as other specialties. For more information, visit www.beverlyhospital.org

Addison Gilbert Hospital, also part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a 44-bed community hospital located in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1889, Cape Ann residents have turned to the hospital when they needed care. Specialties include radiology, cancer care, pain management, cardiology, chronic disease management, inpatient geriatric services and emergency medicine. For more information, visit https://www.beverlyhospital.org/locations--services/locations/addison-gilbert-hospital

###