Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 28 physicians and surgeons from 17 medical specialties affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.
The following Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:
Allergy and Immunology
Colon and Rectal Sugery
Dermatology
Caitlin K. Carney, MD
Deborah Cummins, MD
Jordan Cummins, MD
Catherine Higham, MD
Katherine S. Masterpol, MD
Gary S. Rogers, MD
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD, MPH
Family Medicine
Daniel McCullough III, MD, MPhil
Alain Chaoui, MD
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
Interventional Cardiology
Medical Oncology
Nephrology
Neurology
Ophthalmology
Ioannis Glavas, MD
John Gurley, MD
Danielle Ledoux, MD
Emma Massicotte, MD
Michael A. Piacentini, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
John Karbassi, MD
Bojan B. Zoric, MD
Otolaryngology
Pediatrics
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Urology
About Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals
Beverly Hospital is a full-service 221-bed community hospital founded in 1888 that serves more than 13 communities across Massachusetts’ North Shore and Cape Ann. With a medical staff of more than 500 physicians, the hospital provides quality, patient-centered care in maternity, pediatrics, surgical, orthopedics and cardiology, as well as other specialties.
Addison Gilbert Hospital is a full service 79-bed community hospital located in Gloucester, MA. Since its founding in 1889, Cape Ann residents have turned to the hospital when they needed inpatient and outpatient care. Specialties include radiology, cancer care, pain management, cardiology, chronic disease management, inpatient geriatric services and emergency medicine.
Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.