Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 28 physicians and surgeons from 17 medical specialties affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.

The following Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:

Allergy and Immunology

Cristina M. Palumbo, MD

Colon and Rectal Sugery

Tamar Lipof, MD

Dermatology

Caitlin K. Carney, MD

Deborah Cummins, MD

Jordan Cummins, MD

Catherine Higham, MD

Katherine S. Masterpol, MD

Gary S. Rogers, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD, MPH

Family Medicine

Daniel McCullough III, MD, MPhil

Alain Chaoui, MD

Infectious Disease

Lucas E. Wolf, MD

Internal Medicine

James F. Brown, MD

Interventional Cardiology

Edward Loughery, MD

Medical Oncology

James E. Liebmann, MD

Nephrology

Jefferey R. Rubel, MD, MPH

Neurology

Timothy R. Kelliher, MD

Ophthalmology

Ioannis Glavas, MD

John Gurley, MD

Danielle Ledoux, MD

Emma Massicotte, MD

Michael A. Piacentini, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

John Karbassi, MD

Bojan B. Zoric, MD

Otolaryngology

James Demetroulakos, MD

Pediatrics

Sheryl R. Silva, MD, MPH

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Beth J. Plante, MD

Urology

Daniel S. Blander, MD

About Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals

Beverly Hospital is a full-service 221-bed community hospital founded in 1888 that serves more than 13 communities across Massachusetts’ North Shore and Cape Ann. With a medical staff of more than 500 physicians, the hospital provides quality, patient-centered care in maternity, pediatrics, surgical, orthopedics and cardiology, as well as other specialties.

Addison Gilbert Hospital is a full service 79-bed community hospital located in Gloucester, MA. Since its founding in 1889, Cape Ann residents have turned to the hospital when they needed inpatient and outpatient care. Specialties include radiology, cancer care, pain management, cardiology, chronic disease management, inpatient geriatric services and emergency medicine.

Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.