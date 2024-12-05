Newswise — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Australia created worldwide attention when the country approved a social media ban for children 16 years old and under, marking one of the most aggressive policies at curbing youth addiction to apps like Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Vanessa Dennen, a professor of Instructional Systems & Learning Technologies at the Florida State University Department of Educational Psychology & Learning Systems, has been actively researching the cognitive, motivational and social elements of computer-mediated communication. Her insights are particularly relevant as the Social Media Minimum Age Bill will undergo a trial of methods in January 2025 with full implementation expected later that year.

The bill is widely popular in Australia, with 77% of its population supporting its enforcement, according to Reuters.

United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory in May 2023 highlighting various indicators that social media poses risks to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. The advisory unveiled that social media use by young people is up to 95% between ages 13-17.

When Instagram Teen Accounts were rolled out in Sept. 2024, Dennen appeared on LIVENOW from Fox to discuss the app’s new features and restrictions, how they can affect youths’ mental health and the role parents play in limiting their children’s access to social media.

Dennen teaches courses on learning theory and instructional design and research methods for new and emerging technologies. She has received several teaching and mentoring awards and has also worked as an instructional designer and evaluator in corporate, government and higher education settings.

Reporters interested in seeking comment from Dennen on the effects of social media on youth mental health can reach her at [email protected].

Vanessa Dennen, professor of Instructional Systems & Learning Technologies, Department of Educational Psychology & Learning Systems

Email: [email protected]

Quotes from Vanessa Dennen:

What are some methods that can limit youth overdependence on social media?

“First, it’s important to identify the nature of problematic social media use, which can be different for everyone. Are youth spending too much time on social media? Is their use leaving them with negative emotions or behaviors? Does their use lead them to neglect responsibilities or keep them from participating in face-to-face activities? Different issues will lead to different solutions.

“Sometimes it’s helpful to start with data. Software can be used to help track time spent on phones and using different apps. This data is helpful for youths to identify specific situations where they might want to cut back on social media use. Software can also be used to set limits and when and how many different apps can be used.”

How much can adults’ social media behavior influence children?

“The adults in their lives – parents, teachers, etc. – should engage youth in meaningful discussions about social media use. These discussions can focus on setting limits for use — focusing on time, setting and purpose. In these discussions, adults should also check themselves and consider social media behaviors that they model. After all, social media and mobile phone overdependence isn’t just a youth issue. These discussions can lead to open exchanges about the benefits and drawbacks of different social media activities and help youth reflect on the role they want social media to play in their lives. They can also lead to discussions of alternative activities that youth might engage in.

“All family members might benefit from participating in a social media check-up. Collectively, they can identify strategies that might help them use social media more wisely, such as limiting use to specific times, unfollowing people who make them feel bad or deleting time-wasting apps. Families can work together to set rules and support each other in following these rules. For example, families might choose to check in their phones in the evening to ensure everyone gets enough sleep, or during specific activities to make sure everyone is fully present.”