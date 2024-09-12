Newswise — BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – As a national leader in innovative partnerships, Bowling Green State University has for decades fostered mutually beneficial public-private collaborations that advance research and innovation, drive economic vitality and bolster student success.

To broaden the impact, BGSU recently formalized a process of recognizing industry partners through a new Partnership Recognition Program, a unique and intentional approach to advancing partnerships that deliver tangible results for the University and its partners.

“As a public university for the public good and anchor of northwest Ohio, Bowling Green State University has long been focused on partnering with our region’s globally leading industries and organizations,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “Through these partnerships, we have been able to create opportunities for our students and deepen talent development, as well as leverage our faculty research to drive innovation, strengthening our state’s economic vitality. As we continue to experience great momentum across our University, we are excited to expand our partnerships, creating meaningful and relevant impact.”

The University’s gold tier partners – the highest level of recognition available through the program – include Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Nationwide, O-I Glass, Inc., Owens Corning, ProMedica, Rudolph Libbe Group, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Wood County Hospital.

Industry and academia collaborating to solve complex problems and support students’ professional growth and development is not unique to BGSU. However, the University’s framework for sustaining those partnerships is markedly different.

How the program works

The Partnership Recognition Program establishes clear metrics that are evaluated annually to help identify, cultivate and grow meaningful partnerships. The evaluation process provides a level of accountability by measuring engagement to ensure partnerships are serving both parties.

Within the program, there are four tiers of recognition based on engagement, hiring, alumni pipeline and investment. The cumulative tally across all four tiers determines a company’s level of recognition: gold, silver, bronze or friend of the University.

Steve Russell, associate vice president for corporate partnerships and executive director of the Michael and Sara Kuhlin Hub for Career Design and Connections, said the unique approach to ensuring a broad and diverse range of engagement with BGSU is crucial to building and maintaining mutually beneficial partnerships.

It also expands the potential for impact across the University by increasing opportunities for collaboration on relevant research projects, experiential learning for students, infrastructure development and more.

"Thanks to the dedication of our faculty, staff and University leadership, we are fortunate to have close relationships with a number of industry partners," Russell said. "This program aims to celebrate and acknowledge these partnerships while highlighting opportunities to strengthen and expand them in mutually beneficial ways."

Partnership success

BGSU partners with regional and global companies across multiple sectors, including many beyond the gold-tier partners listed above, to leverage talent across disciplines, increase student access to opportunities and contribute to corporate partner growth and success.

The many companies that partner with BGSU offer distinct benefits to the University, students and the broader community.

For example, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation partners with BGSU to offer a one-of-a-kind Resort and Attraction Management degree program, while Nationwide’s relationship includes an engaged network of alumni within the company’s leadership team serving on advisory boards across various academic disciplines.

To learn more about the diverse engagement opportunities available with BGSU, visit BGSU.edu/KuhlinHub.