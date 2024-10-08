Newswise — BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – As another sign of continued momentum, Bowling Green State University recently received an anonymous $5 million donation to its School of Art, a transformational expansion of an existing fund that already has profoundly impacted hundreds of students’ educational experiences.

Among the largest gifts to benefit the arts in BGSU history, the increased commitment to funding will establish the RING Center for Experiential Learning in Art and Design, expanding opportunities for students to enhance their knowledge through study abroad, internships, professional development, hands-on training and investment in new technologies.

Students across the School of Art's five divisions will be offered unique opportunities to refine their talents, gain new skills and make professional connections, further positioning BGSU as Ohio’s leading public university for art education.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift, furthering our momentum and elevating student learning experiences in the School of Art at Bowling Green State University," BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. "As the number one public university in Ohio for student learning experiences, as ranked by The Wall Street Journal, we are absolutely committed to creating meaningful and relevant opportunities for our students. This transformative gift will support new opportunities through the RING Center for Experiential Learning in Art and Design, empowering our students to fully take advantage of all Bowling Green has to offer from day one.”

The arts are a significant driver of economic vitality in Ohio and nationwide. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, more than 157,000 Ohioans work in the arts and cultural industries, contributing $25 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2022.

Exemplified through recent rankings, BGSU remains committed to empowering students to embrace personal and engaged learning experiences while benefiting from all the opportunities a comprehensive research university provides.

The Wall Street Journal ranked BGSU as the No. 1 public university in Ohio for student experience and opportunities. BGSU also was honored as Ohio’s top public university for career preparation, emphasizing the University’s commitment to blending classroom learning with experiential opportunities.

RING Center history

Foundational to those efforts, the RING Center will substantially increase the School of Art’s capacity to offer experiential learning and career development opportunities to bolster student success and outcomes. The BGSU School of Art is one of the largest art schools among public universities in Ohio.

The initial RING funding began in 2017 with support for students in photography and study abroad. Over the years, support gradually increased, and the funding parameters broadened, culminating in the donation that now includes support for students in all of the School of Art’s disciplines: studio, digital arts, graphic design, art education and art history.

During the 2023-24 academic year, nearly 500 students took advantage of experiential learning funded through RING, including more than a dozen School of Art students who studied abroad at the International Studies Institute in Florence, Italy.

Several hundred students attended visiting artist presentations at BGSU, workshops and professional development conferences nationwide, which School of Art Director Charles Kanwischer said are invaluable experiences for students.

“The donor views experiential learning as a crucial tool in preparing students for their professional lives,” Kanwischer said. “We’re sending students all over the country, and they’re gaining invaluable exposure and connection to peers and professionals. We’ve also brought numerous renowned speakers and artists to BGSU. It’s really about connecting our students to professionals in every possible way.”

Impact on students

With support from the RING fund, BGSU sophomore art education major Jocelyn Tuente attended the National Art Education Association conference in April, where she learned from and networked with art teachers from across the country.

“Attending a national conference as a freshman was incredible,” Tuente said. “I have so many resources from the conference that I plan to use going forward. This opportunity proves how invested BGSU is in the success of students.”

Senior Sophia Narhi was among the students who studied abroad in Florence this past summer. As a digital arts major who is also passionate about art history, Narhi said spending six weeks learning and exploring in the art mecca of the world was life-changing.

“Being fully immersed in Florence and taking classes at the International Studies Institute was inspiring,” she said. “During those six weeks, I grew as a person, gained confidence and became more culturally aware. It was an amazing experience that would not have been possible without RING funding support.”

Coordinator of the study abroad trips to Florence, Dr. Allie Terry-Fritsch, a BGSU art history professor and expert on Italian art, said the expanded commitment to funding will profoundly impact students’ futures.

“The opportunity to go to Florence and study works of art they have only seen in the classroom is life-changing,” she said. “It changes how they think as human beings, artists and historians. That experience gives them the perspective to understand how to move forward, achieve bigger things and take the next step in their academic and professional lives.”

The funding is not limited to supporting undergraduate students. Graduate art history student Samantha Imrie spent this past summer in Europe completing a high-profile internship at Notre Dame de Paris and researching at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge in England.

As Kanwischer looks toward the future, he said the RING Center will empower all School of Art students to maximize their educational experience through vast and diverse experiential learning opportunities.

“Our goal is to provide guaranteed experiential learning regardless of financial circumstance to further position students for success after graduation,” he said.