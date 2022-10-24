Newswise — New research out of Bowling Green State University is exploring the reasons for – and possible solutions to – widespread shortages among world language educators.

From 2008-09 until 2015-16, enrollment in teacher preparation programs nationwide dipped nearly 38%, with states reporting more shortages in world languages than any other subject, according to American Academy of Arts and Sciences data. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the need for qualified teachers in a wide variety of districts.

With that shortage in mind, Dr. Brigid Burke, associate professor in the BGSU College of Education and Human Development, and co-author Diane Ceo-DiFrancesco of Xavier University published research earlier this year in Foreign Language Annals about how world language teachers are recruited and retained.

The research found that the No. 1 reason world language educators chose their path was due to a world language teacher they had in high school, suggesting recruitment of these educators will be paramount in confronting shortages.

The researchers suggested a collaborative solution borrowed from another industry that already has experienced shortages: Trades. In certain areas of commercial construction in which union labor is most common, a collaborative approach among unions, contractors and union members has benefitted all three, the researchers found.

Similarly, they recommend a collaborative approach among teacher education programs, current and former world language teachers, university professors, pre-service teachers and professional organizations to create task forces with the purpose of recruiting the world language teachers of tomorrow.