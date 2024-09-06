Newswise — BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Offering an unmatched student experience and an education of value, Bowling Green State University has once again been recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the nation's best colleges for 2025, ranking as the No. 3 public university overall in the U.S. students said they would choose again for their education.

For the fifth consecutive year, BGSU also retained its spot as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest students said they would choose again, highlighting the continued confidence and trust in the value of a Bowling Green degree for career and life readiness.

Additionally for 2025, The Wall Street Journal ranked BGSU as the No. 1 public university in Ohio for the student experience, underscoring a commitment to elevating education through state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant, diverse learning community.

As part of its student experience ranking, the publication scores colleges based on surveys that measure student satisfaction with campus facilities, sense of community, health and well-being, safety, sustainability, diversity and inclusion and opportunities to interact with students from different backgrounds.

“We are proud that our students have again recognized Bowling Green State University as one of the best in the nation for student experience," BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. "Bowling Green is big enough to provide all the opportunities of a comprehensive research university, but small enough that each of our students can actually take advantage of it, something that has long made our University so special. We have leaned in on the student experience, intentionally empowering our students to take advantage of all we have to offer from day one, and we will absolutely continue to provide a great education of value."

In the 2025 rankings, BGSU also was honored as one of the top three public universities in the nation for its learning facilities. According to the methodology, the learning facilities ranking factors in student satisfaction with library facilities, internet reliability, classrooms and teaching spaces.

Guided by campus master plans, BGSU has invested in constructing and updating network infrastructure and multiple academic, housing and extracurricular spaces. Projects completed in recent years include the ultra-modern Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center, one-of-a-kind Kokosing Hall, environmentally friendly Social House at The Oaks, centrally located Centennial residence hall and the expansive Student Recreation Center, with more work planned for the future.

More students choosing BGSU

The 2025 rankings come as more students than ever are choosing BGSU for their education as the University welcomed its largest and highest-achieving freshman class in history to start the 2024-25 academic year, with new student enrollment up 12% compared to fall 2023 and up 22% over fall 2022.

The BGSU Class of 2028 comprises nearly 4,000 new, first-time students and boasts the highest grade point average in University history at 3.69 with a median ACT score of 25.1.

For fall 2024, BGSU also is experiencing a second consecutive year of record-high retention, with continued growth rooted in student engagement and success.

"Student engagement is a core component of the BGSU educational experience," said Dr. Glenn Davis, interim provost and senior vice president and vice president for student engagement and success at BGSU. "Our extensive opportunities for experiential learning in a collaborative learning community, when paired with comprehensive support services, empower students to take advantage of all BGSU has to offer."

An elevated educational experience

BGSU sets the standard for what students should expect from their education with in-demand degrees, immersive learning opportunities and cutting-edge facilities that drive success.

Dedicated to meeting employer needs in Ohio and beyond, BGSU is investing in academic programs that address workforce challenges of today and tomorrow, particularly in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and healthcare.

This fall, BGSU launched three innovative degrees in robotics engineering, electronics and computer engineering and mechanical and manufacturing engineering that leverage the University's longstanding excellence in applied engineering education. Students are empowered with a comprehensive education that blends design fundamentals with strong foundations in math and science while also acquiring practical experience.

In addition to offering sought-after degrees, BGSU empowers students to advance their education by conducting research alongside world-class faculty and embracing career-bolstering internships and co-op experiences.

As part of its commitment to student success, BGSU offers its unique Life Design program, which allows learners to shape their educational and career goals with design thinking principles. Open to all undergraduate students, Life Design at BGSU is the only program of its kind in the country offered on such a large scale.

BGSU also is committed to fostering the social and personal growth of students, offering a wide range of academic and creative activities and events that promote a vibrant campus culture. The University is home to nearly 400 student organizations spanning 16 categories, including club sports, health and well-being and community engagement. BGSU also competes in NCAA Division I athletics and hosts hundreds of arts events each year.