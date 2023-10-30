Experts at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business are available to discuss the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI). The order “will deploy numerous federal agencies to monitor the risks of artificial intelligence and develop new uses for the technology while attempting to protect workers.” And, according to Politico, it “would streamline high-skilled immigration, create a raft of new government offices and task forces, and pave the way for the use of more AI in nearly every facet of life touched by the federal government, from health care to education, trade to housing, and more.”

UMD Smith Experts

Information systems professor Balaji Padmanabhan designed one of the first technology-focused electives ("Enabling Technologies") for an MBA program while at Wharton. He holds a PhD from NYU Stern and brings expertise in AI, machine learning and business analytics from 25 years of research, teaching and working extensively with businesses. In this recent piece, he describes “contextual” AI as emerging and crucial -- especially in MBA studies.

Dean and information systems professor Prabhudev Konana’s research analyzes the value of social networks and sentiments embedded within text, and business value of IT. He recently told the Washington Post for its Guide to Graduate and Executive Education: “AI systems, particularly Generative AI, have evolved fast and will get better and more ubiquitous. We should embrace, not resist, AI, and be aware of the strengths, weaknesses, dangers and opportunities.”

Clinical Professor and Academic Director of MS in Information Systems programs Tejwansh (Tej) Singh Anand spent the first 10 years of his career working in AI and data research and product development in companies such as Philips Research Laboratories, A. C. Nielsen, and NCR/Teradata. In the last 20 years, he has worked as a senior business-technology executive in companies such as Golden Books, CA Technologies, Medco Health Solutions and CareCentrix.