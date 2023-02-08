Newswise — In his second State of the Union address, President Biden touted his administration’s policies on healthcare and medical research. The President cited recent efforts to expand health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act, ban surprise billing practices, and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with manufacturers.

“The Biden administration will continue the progress it has made in lowering health care costs for all Americans. The administration will continue to lower the costs for prescription drugs and build on capping seniors’ out of pocket expenses for prescription drugs at $2,000 per year.

“Building on this momentum we will also see additional savings by limiting price increases by drug companies and allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for high-cost prescription drugs. The real opportunity here is that once Medicare establishes a foothold for negotiating with drug companies, employers and individuals will have a precedent for negotiating and lowering their costs as well.

“All of this will result in lowering health care expenses and providing much needed care for more Americans.”

