BIDMC’s Research & Health News Digest: January 2020

Just how healthy is chicken noodle soup

Sandy Allonen, RD, clinical dietitian at BIDMC, breaks down the ingredients of chicken noodle soup – and how healthy it really is.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/wellness-insights/winter-wellness/2018/12/just-how-healthy-is-chicken-noodle-soup

Everything you need to know about the flu

Sharon Wright, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director of Infection Control/Hospital Epidemiology at BIDMC, discusses common flu symptoms, how to prepare before you get sick with the flu, and other need-to-know topics surrounding flu season.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/wellness-insights/flu-facts/2019/02/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-flu

Program encourages female medical students to specialize in orthopedics

In findings published recently in the Journal of Surgical Education, a team at BIDMC and colleagues, led by Tamara D. Rozental, MD, Chief of Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at BIDMC, reported that annual workshops offered to female medical students boost the presence of women in the field of orthopedic surgery.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/program-encourages-female-medical-students-to-specialize-in-orthopaedics

Strengthening the health care response to human trafficking

The Center for Violence Prevention and Recovery at BIDMC launched a new initiative support individuals exploited through sex and labor trafficking.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/strengthening-the-health-care-response-to-human-trafficking

Study: Critical care improvements may differ depending on hospital’s patient population

John Danziger, MD, MPhil, Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC, and colleagues reported in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine that, while critical care outcomes in intensive care units (ICUs) steadily improved over a decade at hospitals with few minority patients, ICUs with a more diverse patient population did not progress comparably.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/icu-disparities

New study debunks notion that salt consumption contributes to weight loss

A study published in Hypertension and led by Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC, underscores the importance of sodium reduction as a means to lower blood pressure. The findings also revealed that reduced sodium intake did not affect the amount of energy required to maintain a stable weight – disproving previous studies that suggested higher sodium intake promotes weight loss by changing the body’s total energy needs.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/new-study-debunks-notion-that-salt-consumption-contributes-to-weight-loss

Blood pressure drug linked to lower risk of gout

A new study led by Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC, reports that the antihypertensive drug amlodipine lowered long-term gout risk compared to two other drugs commonly prescribed to lower blood pressure. The findings were published in the Journal of Hypertension.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/blood-pressure-drug-linked-to-lower-risk-of-gout

Study shows orthostatic hypotension not associated with higher risk of adverse events in patients undergoing more intensive blood pressure treatment

A team of researchers led by Stephen Juraschek, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC, have found that orthostatic hypotension (OH) was not associated with higher risk of cardiovascular events, falls or fainting among participants in The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial. The findings, published in Hypertension, show that hypertension treatment had no impact on the link between OH and cardiovascular outcomes or other adverse events.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/study-shows-orthostatic-hypotension-not-associated-with-higher-risk-of-adverse-events

Making sense of the self

In a paper published in the journal Neuron, a team of neuroscientists led by Mark Andermann, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at BIDMC, demonstrate how the brain assesses and predicts physiological states of the body,

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/making-sense-of-the-self

Less-invasive stenting procedure linked to better outcomes in patients at risk for stroke

According to a recent study led by Marc L. Schermerhorn, MD, Chief of the Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at BIDMC, a recently-developed carotid stenting procedure intended to lower the risk of stroke in at-risk patients is safer than traditional carotid stenting techniques. The findings were published in JAMA.

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2020/01/less-invasive-stenting-procedure-linked-to-better-outcomes-in-patients-at-risk-for-stroke