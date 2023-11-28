Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University has received the 2023 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Binghamton will be featured, along with 108 other recipients, in the November/December 2023 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. This is the third year Binghamton has been named as a HEED Award recipient.

“Receipt of the HEED Award further underscores the work, dedication and commitment of the Binghamton University campus community,” said Karen Jones, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. “Our work toward realizing a campus community that not only values diversity but fully embraces all aspects of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging continues daily; this recognition affirms our commitment to this process.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity selected Binghamton for its comprehensive efforts to become a more diverse and equitable campus. Award-winning programming, including the Watson College Scholars Program and the School of Management’s Transformational Leaders Program, are just two examples of academic and professional development programs that promote successful trajectories for students from underrepresented groups facing academic and economic barriers. The University offers myriad programs, including the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), providing academic and personal support for similarly disadvantaged students who are poised to succeed but lack some of the resources of their peers.

Additionally, the University supports recruiting and retaining a diverse staff through equitable search procedures and affinity groups that help build community in underrepresented populations.

“We strive to make Binghamton University a campus that is welcoming to every member of our campus community and every person who visits us,” said President Harvey Stenger. “It’s heartening to receive this award for a third consecutive year because it underscores that diversity, inclusion and being a welcoming community are foundational to who we are and what we do here.”

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — leadership support for diversity, campus culture and climate, supplier diversity, and many other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done daily across their campus.”

Binghamton joins other SUNY institutions as 2023 HEED Award winners: Farmingdale State College, Rockland Community College, Stony Brook University, SUNY Old Westbury and SUNY Oneonta.

For more information about the 2023 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com