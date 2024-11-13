Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Glass windows are an invisible killer, resulting in billions of bird deaths in the U.S. each year. Unable to discern whether or not they can fly through them, birds collide with the glass – and often don’t survive.

To protect birds on campus from this avoidable fate, Binghamton University, State University of New York recently expanded its conservation efforts, installing bird-safe windows at its Science III building.

Bird collisions occur most frequently during the fall and spring migration, as vast numbers of birds migrate between northern breeding grounds and southern wintering areas. The glass installed at Science III features small, closely spaced, UV-reflecting dots that signal to birds “you can’t fly through here.”

This initiative resulted from a collaboration between Facilities Management and Binghamton biologists Anne Clark and Julian Shepherd. Data collected over the past seven years by students, staff and faculty were crucial in tracking bird deaths and determining the most troublesome areas to target.

“A group of us, including several undergraduate and graduate students and Julian, worked together to identify the high-risk areas on both campuses, targeting the worst spaces for bird collisions,” Clark said.

A test area of windows on the Science II-Science Library walkway was “retrofitted” with film carrying a similar dot pattern in spring 2023. The bird collision observers have since seen no bird deaths below these newly dotted windows and expect the new glass installed at Science III to prevent further collisions on campus.

Previously, in areas like the Science Library courtyard, birds from more than 30 species had been found dead, including warblers, sparrows, hummingbirds and even a woodcock. After the installation of the new glass film on the walkway, Clark witnessed its effectiveness firsthand.

“I was right by the Science Library with a colleague during the breeding season of robins. There were some robins around, and we saw a female robin flying, heavily loaded with food. She flew towards the (dotted) glass but deflected right before she hit the window. It was a nice little moment to witness,” Clark said.

With the success of the bird-safe glass initiative, Binghamton continues its commitment to creating a safer, more ecologically friendly campus. Faculty and administrators hope to expand these installations and raise awareness about conservation and reducing bird mortality. The Biology Department and Facilities Management are expanding their efforts to install bird-safe glass on additional buildings.

Clark emphasized that bird safety is a shared responsibility.

“This isn’t just something for biologists or ornithologists to worry about—it’s something everyone can contribute to,” she said. “Whether through writing, art, music, or other forms of expression, this effort should have threads that run across the entire campus. It’s about seeing Binghamton as an ecologically and environmentally great place for everyone.”