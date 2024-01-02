Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University, State University of New York Distinguished Professor and Nobel Laureate M. Stanley Whittingham has been chosen as the joint winner of the $3 million 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize in recognition of his contributions to the invention of lithium-ion batteries. The prize recognized how the combination of solar energy and lithium battery storage is overcoming climate change and was recently presented by the Prime Minister of Vietnam.

“I am truly honored to be chosen for this prestigious honor,” said Whittingham. “VinFuture’s efforts to recognize green and sustainable energy is a noble cause, and one I am extremely proud to have played a role in.”

In his 30-plus-year career, Whittingham has been a pioneer in the development of lithium-ion batteries, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019. He holds the original patent on the use of intercalation chemistry in high-power density, highly reversible lithium batteries.

Whittingham was honored during a ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam and broadcast live worldwide. The four winning works surpassed nearly 1,400 impressive nominations from 90 countries and territories. According to organizers, these breakthroughs have a profound impact on the present and future of humanity in crucial fields such as green and sustainable energy, climate change response, sustainable agriculture, food security, and healthcare – impacting the lives of billions of people worldwide.

The VinFuture Prize, established in 2020 by the VinFuture Foundation in Vietnam, honors exceptional inventors and researchers from academic institutions, research centers, and the industrial sector worldwide. It is dedicated to celebrating groundbreaking scientific research and technological innovations that bring significant and positive changes to the everyday lives of many people.