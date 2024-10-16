Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Binghamton University, State University of New York has received the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

As a recipient of the HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Binghamton will be featured, along with 114 other recipients, in the November/December 2024 issue. This is the fourth year Binghamton has been named as a HEED Award recipient.

“Our efforts to create a campus community that not only values diversity but fully embraces all aspects of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging require our continued action and dedication,” said Karen Jones, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. “The HEED Award is an important milestone that we aim for every year to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire Binghamton University campus community.”

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected Binghamton for its comprehensive efforts to become a more diverse and equitable campus. Award-winning programming, including the Watson College Scholars Program and the School of Management’s Transformational Leaders Program, are just two examples of academic and professional development programs that promote successful trajectories for students from underrepresented groups facing academic and economic barriers. Binghamton has also been recognized by the National Campus Pride Index as an institution providing a safe and inclusive environment for members of the LGBTQ+ community, earning a superior rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Additionally, the University supports recruiting and retaining a diverse staff through equitable search procedures and an array of affinity groups that help build community in underrepresented populations.

“We strive to make Binghamton University a campus that is welcoming to every member of our campus community and every person who visits us,” said President Harvey Stenger. “It’s heartening to receive this award for a fourth consecutive year because it underscores that diversity, inclusion and being a welcoming community are foundational to who we are and what we do here.”

“The HEED Award selection process is rigorous, assessing the recruitment and retention of students and faculty, pathway programs, community partnerships, leadership support for DEI initiatives, and a comprehensive list of other considerations,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher. “The winning institutions consistently demonstrate best practices and set the standards for other colleges and universities.”

Binghamton joins other SUNY institutions as 2024 HEED Award winners: Farmingdale State College, Rockland Community College, Stony Brook University, SUNY Old Westbury, SUNY Oneonta and University at Albany, SUNY.