Binghamton University will confer more than 4,300 degrees for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral candidates when it holds 10 separate Commencement ceremonies in May, beginning with the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13. The remaining ceremonies will be held the following week, beginning with the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, and ending with undergraduate ceremonies Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

The pharmacy school and doctoral hooding ceremonies will be held in the Anderson Center’s Osterhout Concert Theater. All other ceremonies will be held in the Events Center on campus.

“It’s beyond exciting that this year’s Commencement ceremonies will be similar to the ones we had pre-COVID, with families and friends able to join us,” said President Harvey Stenger. “Commencement is a beginning for our graduates, and, in a way, these ceremonies are a new beginning for all of us as we find our way back from the difficulties of the past two years. I congratulate our graduates, their families and our entire Binghamton University community for their resiliency and I look forward to celebrating our graduates.”

More than 3,400 of the degrees awarded will be baccalaureate degrees, and more than 650 master’s students will cross the stage. More than 150 doctoral candidates and 73 Doctor of Pharmacy candidates will be hooded.

Each school and college will have its own ceremony, with Harpur College of Arts and Sciences holding three ceremonies Saturday, May 21, to accommodate all of its graduates. The Decker School of Nursing will hold its ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, May 20; and the Graduate School ceremony for master’s candidates from Decker College, Harpur College, the School of Management and the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science will be held at 4:30 p.m. the same day. Master’s candidates from the College of Community and Public Affairs (CCPA) will be recognized during the CCPA ceremony at noon Sunday, May 22.

The complete 2022 Commencement ceremonies schedule is:

Friday, May 13

10 a.m. – School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Osterhout Concert Theater, Anderson Center

Keynote speaker: Pamela Schweitzer, Rear Admiral (ret.), former assistant surgeon general and chief pharmacist officer of the United States Public Health Service

Wednesday, May 18

3 p.m. – Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, Osterhout Concert Theater, Anderson Center

Friday, May 20

1 p.m. – Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Events Center

Student speaker: Tara Mandel

Remarks: Donald Nieman, Binghamton University executive vice president for academic affairs and provost

Student speaker: Eduardo Gomez

Saturday, May 21

8:30 a.m. – Harpur College of Arts and Sciences 1, Events Center

Alumni award recipient remarks: Lee H. Perlman ’80, executive vice president and chief administration and financial officer for the Greater New York Hospital Association

Student speaker: Christopher Bergamini

Alumni award recipient remarks: Michael Timmeny ’73, senior vice president and chief government strategy office for Cisco

Student speaker: Klaire Martinez

Student speaker: Arkiatou Keita

Sunday, May 22

8:30 a.m. – Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science, Events Center

Student speakers: Emre Isiktekiner and Daniel Iacobacci

Student speakers: Julia Saltzman (master’s) and Ian Ouma (undergraduate)

Student speaker: David Hatami

For the most up-to-date information on masking, go to https://www.binghamton.edu/covid-guidance/index.html.

For more information, contact the Commencement Office at [email protected] or 607-777-6452.