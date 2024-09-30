Newswise — MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 30, 2024-- BioAI, an emerging biotech company applying multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) to novel biomarker discovery, development, and diagnostics, has announced a strategic partnership with Arbele, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel immunotherapeutic platforms for gastrointestinal cancers.

The collaboration aims to leverage BioAI's PredictX platform to develop AI-based models using Arbele's clinical trial data, with a focus on colorectal cancer (CRC) biomarker screening. The goal is to create a companion diagnostic test for Arbele's drug assets, enhancing patient selection through advanced AI technology.

"By joining forces with Arbele, we are excited to apply our novel AI platform and expertise to accelerate the development of innovative treatment options for gastrointestinal cancers," said Thomas Colarusso, CEO of BioAI. "This partnership underscores our commitment to revolutionizing personalized medicine through cutting-edge machine learning."

Arbele's CEO & Founder, Dr. John Luk, commented, "BioAI's machine learning capabilities offer a transformative approach to biomarker identification and patient stratification. This collaboration is a critical step in improving outcomes for patients with high mortality cancers."

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on developing a prototype machine learning classifier model for quantifying CDH17 expression patterns in CRC samples, using a combination of H&E (hematoxylin and eosin) and IHC (immunohistochemistry) stained images. This initiative aims to standardize and improve the pathologic assessment of treatment response biomarkers to facilitate more effective patient selection for Arbele's specific therapeutic programs. Both companies expect that this collaboration will pave the way for future advances in precision medicine, ultimately benefiting patients with gastrointestinal cancers.

About BioAI

BioAI is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine, offering world-leading machine learning technology to develop digital biomarkers and H&E based predictive models. They partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world. With the PredictX Platform, BioAI aims to revolutionize personalized medicine by improving drug efficacy and patient outcomes.

For more information about BioAI and its innovative machine learning technologies, visit bioaihealth.com.

About Arbele

Arbele is a biotech and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary immunotherapeutic platforms targeting cadherin-17 and other specific tumor targets for gastrointestinal cancers. By inventing "first in class" antibody-based biologics, Arbele aims to address critical unmet needs in cancer treatment.

For more information about Arbele, please visit arbelebio.com.