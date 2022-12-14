BioBuzz Workforce Champion Award goes to Wistar’s New Biomedical Technician Training Program

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (DECEMBER 14, 2022) — The Wistar Institute Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Program was awarded Workforce Champion of the Year in the 3rd Annual 2022 BioBuzz Awards. The program is a collaborative that includes The Wistar Institute, West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, Iovance Biotherapeutics, PIDC, and others. The award, based on votes from individuals throughout the community, celebrates the outstanding life science institutes, companies, and people that make up the Philadelphia and BioHealth Capital Regions. The program, modeled on Wistar’s successful BTT Program for community college students, focuses on an underserved adult population – adults with a GED or high school diploma.

“This Program was conceived of—by Philadelphians—and for Philadelphians,” said Kristy Shuda McGuire, Ph.D., Wistar dean of biomedical studies. “What better way to support our growing workforce than with Philadelphia residents trained in sought after, specialized skills. The newest iteration of our BTT Program is focused on meeting demands of local biotechnology companies for a diverse and skilled workforce.”

The more than 400 applicants support the fact that there is a strong interest among Philly’s adult population to explore this career opportunity. From that applicant pool, 18 participants were chosen and are currently learning in Wistar’s Training Lab. West Philadelphia Skills Initiative led recruitment, selection, and professional development programming.

“The development of this unique program required thoughtful collaboration from key partners ranging from University City, to Philadelphia Works, to the Navy Yard, and more,” said Cait Garozzo, executive director of the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative. “We are tremendously pleased for the recognition from BioBuzz for what we feel is a truly innovative workforce program.”

Funding was provided by Philadelphia Works, grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry PAsmart program, GSK, and Justamere Foundation. BTT Program graduates who successfully complete the training qualify for technician positions at Iovance Biotherapeutics. The Program prepares participants for skilled positions that involve maintaining sterile labs, assembling sterile products, stocking supplies, and documenting processes of biomedical manufacturing – a rapidly growing area in Philadelphia.

“Iovance is excited to help introduce a wider, diverse range of Philadelphians to new technical skills and career options in biotech manufacturing,” said Jamie Crawford, vice president of Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) Manufacturing at Iovance Biotherapeutics. “We hope this new program can serve as a model of inclusivity within the biotech workforce, to fill the growing demand for technicians in the region.”

“This award truly reflects how meaningful, strategic partnerships can support positive change and provide quality opportunities to individuals and communities that previously lacked access,” said Kate McNamara, PIDC’s senior vice president, Navy Yard. “It’s very exciting that the Navy Yard and PIDC are involved in this partnership and are part of workforce solutions for a rapidly growing industry.”

