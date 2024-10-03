Newswise — Biodiversity encompasses much more than the number of species—it includes the variety of ecosystems, the genetic diversity within and between species, and the interactions among species within ecosystems. Dramatic declines of biodiversity are taking place across the globe, and the continued loss of biodiversity disrupts critical ecological functions. The root causes of biodiversity loss are complex and often arise from a combination of factors, including habitat destruction, development, overfishing, invasive species, industrial activities, and pollution.

Currently, the United States does not have a national biodiversity policy, as it has not ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), an international treaty aimed at promoting the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity. While the U.S. signed the CBD in 1992, it is not legally bound by the Convention’s goals. Without a formal biodiversity strategy, the U.S. lacks a coordinated national approach to addressing biodiversity loss.

However, despite this absence of a national policy, BRI has been actively conducting research to combat biodiversity loss. In early 2024, BRI launched its Biodiversity Research Program , which focuses on a variety of initiatives aimed at addressing biodiversity decline. These research projects span locations across Africa and the United States, and include biodiversity surveys that assess wildlife populations, soil carbon, vegetation, and ecological impacts.

Most recently BRI staff have been conducting biodiversity surveys in South Dakota . These surveys include the quantification of soil carbon, vegetation, invertebrate and wildlife populations to establish baseline conditions. In South Dakota, the surveys aim to quantify the ecological and agroeconomic impact of climate smart practices, and the baseline established will be used in comparison to replicated surveys conducted in 2027. Staff conducted biodiversity surveys on six cattle and bison ranches across eastern Wyoming and South Dakota in 2024 (see The Modern Midwest Prairie). The overarching mission of the project is not only to promote biodiversity but also to create new market opportunities for ranchers who adopt climate-smart practices. By providing clear, data-driven information to private landowners, BRI hopes to encourage sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the agricultural community. The future surveys will take place after grazing patterns for cattle have been altered to improve soil carbon sequestration and grassland habitat quality.

Meanwhile, in Kenya , BRI is in the second year of a long-term biodiversity monitoring project. Working with seven Maasai communities, researchers have surveyed 286 sampling sites across the savannah grasslands, an area crucial for biodiversity and carbon storage. BRI’s surveys are part of a broader effort to develop a consistent method for tracking biodiversity in these ecologically vital regions. The project has already identified 155 species and 143 genera of plants across 57 sites, thanks to partnerships with local organizations, including CarbonSolve and Soils for the Future Africa, along with local taxonomic experts. These findings not only help in protecting endangered species but also contribute to broader conservation efforts in Africa’s savannahs.

Despite the lack of a formal biodiversity policy in the U.S., BRI’s work demonstrates that significant strides can be made in understanding and addressing biodiversity loss without a formal policy in place. Our ongoing research projects offer a hopeful path forward, combining scientific rigor with practical applications to benefit both ecosystems and communities. No doubt, the policy will soon catch up to the research.