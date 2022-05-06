Research Alert
The success of stem cell transplantation depends upon the coordinated sequence of stem cell renewal, differentiation, assembly, and maintenance of long-term function. Advances in biomaterials can improve pre-/post-transplantation outcomes by integrating biophysiochemical cues and emulating tissue microenvironments. This review highlights promising biomaterials-based approaches for enhancing stem cell transplantation.
