Kansas City, Mo., March 22, 2022 – BioMed Valley Discoveries (BVD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today they will present four posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. All four posters focus on the continued development of ulixertinib (BVD-523), the first-in-class and best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor. In addition, two collaborators will present additional data on ulixertinib.

BVD Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 415

Title: The characterization of in vitro models demonstrating a significant delay of acquired resistance to ulixertinib (ERK1/2)

Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Session: Cancer Drug Resistance and Reversal of Resistance

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 25

Abstract Number: 404

Title: Identification of combination partners to combat acquired resistance to ulixertinib (ERK1/2 inhibitor) using transcriptomics

Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Session: Cancer Drug Resistance and Reversal of Resistance

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 25

Abstract Number: 1057

Title: Significant efficacy demonstrated with the combination of ulixertinib (ERK1/2 inhibitor) and CDK4/6 inhibitors in MAPK altered models

Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CST

Session: Combinations

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 21

Abstract Number: 4022

Title: ERK1/2 inhibitor ulixertinib demonstrates activity in atypical (non-V600) BRAF mutant models

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Session: Molecular Pharmacology

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Poster Section 26

Collaborator Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 5221

Title: The first-in-class ERK inhibitor ulixertinib (BVD-523) shows activity in MAPK-driven pediatric low-grade glioma models as single agent and in combination with MEK inhibitors or senolytics

Session: Pediatric Cancer: Clinical Investigations

Location: E-Poster Website

Abstract Number: 5333

Title: Pancreatic cancer enhances HER2 signaling through DUSP6 to circumvent therapeutic MAPK inhibition

Session: Drug Resistance

Location: E-Poster Website

Abstracts and full session details are currently available on the AACR meeting website. Posters will be available online at www.biomed-valley.com/news/#events-presentations following the presentations.

About Ulixertinib (BVD-523): Ulixertinib is a first-in class and best-in class small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) family kinases (ERK1 and ERK2) that is being developed as a novel anti-cancer drug. ERK kinases are downstream components of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade (RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK). Ulixertinib has demonstrated promising early efficacy for patients with tumors harboring alterations in the MAPK pathway, including atypical (non-V600) BRAF alterations, for which there are currently no approved targeted agents.

About BioMed Valley Discoveries (BVD): BioMed Valley Discoveries is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in a variety of therapeutic and diagnostic areas. In addition to the ERK inhibitor, BVD’s portfolio includes an oncolytic bacteria that has completed enrollment for a Phase I study, and two early-stage antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment.

Operating since 2007, BioMed Valley Discoveries was established by Jim Stowers Jr., founder of the asset management firm American Century Investments, and his wife Virginia, to advance new medical innovations to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. BVD is owned by a supporting organization of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a non-profit, basic biomedical research organization. Since 2000, the Stowers Institute has received over $1.5 billion in dividend payments from American Century. The Institute has invested a portion of its institutional funds in BVD, whose profits accrue to the benefit of the Institute. For more information, visit www.biomed-valley.com.

