Newswise — University of Florida Distinguished Professor Christine Schmidt has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. This prestigious honor follows her election earlier this year to the National Academy of Engineering, making her one of the few exceptional individuals to be recognized by both academies.

Election to the National Academy of Medicine recognizes outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service in the fields of health and medicine. The Academy announced the names of its 100 new members Oct. 21 during its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Schmidt, the Pruitt Family Endowed Chair in the J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering, was selected for her “outstanding leadership, pioneering research, and clinical translation in neural tissue engineering and wound healing.”

Dual election to NAM and NAE underscores Schmidt’s extraordinary contributions to the field of nerve regeneration and wound healing. Her research has led to innovative approaches to repairing damaged nerves due to injury, surgery or illness as well as to protecting tendons, nerves and muscle during surgical procedures. Tens of thousands of individuals, including warfighters, car accident victims, and cancer patients have benefitted from these clinical advancements based on her licensed technology and start-up company.

“Dr. Schmidt's incredible research has changed lives and advanced the field of bioengineering,” said UF Interim President Kent Fuchs. “We are thrilled to celebrate her election to the National Academy of Medicine just one month after we celebrated her induction into the National Academy of Engineering. At UF, we pursue excellence in research so that we can make the world a better place — that’s exactly what Christine has done. We are proud of this extraordinary accomplishment, inspired by her work, and grateful to have her at the University of Florida.”

Schmidt came to UF from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013 to lead the Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering. She served as department chair for more than 10 years before stepping down in 2023. She was recently awarded the 2024 Biomedical Engineering Society Athanasiou Medal of Excellence in Translational Bioengineering. This honor recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to biomedical engineering, with a focus on translating research into practical applications.

“Dr. Schmidt’s novel approaches in developing biomaterials and regenerative therapies have set new standards in medical research and treatment,” said Forrest Masters, interim dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. “Her work not only exemplifies scientific excellence but also demonstrates a deep commitment to addressing critical health challenges.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, Schmidt received a doctorate from the University of Illinois and went on to complete a postdoctoral fellowship at MIT.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the National Academy of Medicine,” Schmidt said. "As an engineer, it’s incredibly fulfilling to see our work acknowledged within the medical field. This recognition underscores the vital role that engineering plays in advancing health care and improving lives.”

Throughout her career, Schmidt has received numerous prominent awards and recognitions. She is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, the Biomedical Engineering Society, the American Society for the Advancement of Science, the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering, and the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering. Schmidt is a past president of the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering and served as the inaugural deputy editor-in-chief for the Journal of Materials Chemistry B, a publication of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Schmidt has also been recognized with the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering’s top career award, the Pierre Galletti Award, and the Society for Biomaterials’ prestigious Clemson Award for Applied Research. She is a 2020 inductee into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame and an elected member of the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida, the state's equivalent to the National Academies.

A public directory of current NAM members is available here.