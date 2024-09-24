Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – The Biophysical Society is proud to announce its 2025 Society Fellows. This award honors the Society’s distinguished members who have demonstrated excellence in science and contributed to the expansion of the field of biophysics. The Fellows will be honored at the Biophysical Society’s 69th Annual Meeting, being held in Los Angeles, California from February 15-19, 2025. The 2025 Fellows are:

Elizabeth H. Blackburn, University of California, San Francisco, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for discovering the molecular structure of telomeres and how they are protected by telomerase.

Enrique M. De La Cruz, Yale University, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for pioneering research on the mechanisms of the actin cytoskeleton and molecular motor proteins.

Enrico Gratton, University of California, Irvine, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for outstanding contributions to advancing biophotonics and fluorescence spectroscopy.

Vasanthi Jayaraman, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for exceptional contributions to understanding the structural dynamics of neurotransmitter receptors.

Edward A. Lemke, Johannes Gutenberg University and Institute of Molecular Biology Mainz, Germany, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for advancing knowledge on the functional roles of intrinsically disordered proteins.

Leslie M. Loew, R. D. Berlin Center for Cell Analysis and Modeling, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for inventing fluorescent sensors of membrane potentials and leadership in the development of computational cell biology.

Tanja Mittag, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, USA, is named a Biophysical Society Fellow for transformative advances on the mechanisms responsible for molecular recognition and phase separation of intrinsically disordered proteins.

###

The Biophysical Society, founded in 1958, is a professional, scientific society established to lead an innovative global community working at the interface of the physical and life sciences, across all levels of complexity, and to foster the dissemination of that knowledge. The Society promotes growth in this expanding field through its Annual Meeting, publications, and outreach activities. Its 7,000 members are located throughout the world, where they teach and conduct research in colleges, universities, laboratories, government agencies, and industry.