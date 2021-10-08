Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – The Biophysical Society is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Society Awards. These awards are very competitive in nature and are intended to recognize Society members for excellence in biophysics. The 2022 winners will be honored at the Society’s 66th Annual Meeting, being held in San Francisco, California from February 19-23, 2022. The recipient and the reason that individual is being recognized is listed below for each award.

The 2022 Anatrace Membrane Protein Award is given to William Dowhan of the University of Texas Health Science Center, for For his seminal contributions towards understanding lipid regulation of integral membrane protein topology. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Avanti Award in Lipids is given to Patricia M. Bassereau of Institut Curie, France, for For her stellar work on membrane lipid organization and mechanics. Read the full release here.

The 2022 BPS Award in the Biophysics of Health & Disease is given to Stephen C. Cannon of the University of California, Los Angeles, for groundbreaking discoveries in the biophysical elucidation of channelopathies of sodium and calcium channels, including hyperkalemic and hypokalemic periodic paralysis, and in using this understanding to design clinical trials to treat these disorders. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Ignacio Tinoco Award is given to Paul R. Selvin of the University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign, for his novel and ongoing contributions to development of single-molecule biophysics and application to important biophysical research problems. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Innovation Award is given to Bridget Carragher of the New York Structural Biology Center, for developing inkjet deposition and vitrification technology for cryo-EM. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Founders Award is given to Timothy A. Springer of Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, for pioneering contributions to biophysical studies of immune cell rolling, activation and adhesion and revealed the force-based activation of integrins through an innovative combination of structural biology, single-molecule mechanical measurements and thermodynamic analysis. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Kazuhiko Kinosita Award in Single-Molecule Biophysics is given to Shimon Weiss, of the University of California, Los Angeles, for his path-breaking contributions to the field of single-molecule florescence detection biophysics. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Margaret Oakley Dayhoff Award is given to Gabriela Schlau-Cohen of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for elucidating structural and energetic dynamics of biological and bio-inspired systems through her innovative applications of spectroscopic methods. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Michael and Kate Bárány Award for Young Investigators is given to Suckjoon Jun of the University of California, San Diego for his groundbreaking research on the biophysical mechanisms of bacterial cell size control. Read the full release here.

The 2022 Rosalba Kampman Distinguished Service Award is given to Dorothy Beckett, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Division of Biophysics, Biomedical Technology, and Computational Biosciences (BBCB) within National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) for serving the Society energetically and thoughtfully in many leadership roles, bringing a fierce and outspoken commitment to equity, breadth, and opportunity for all members of our worldwide Society in all fields of biophysics. Read the full release here.