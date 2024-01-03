Newswise — BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for Prendio and BioProcure, industry leaders in cloud-based eProcurement software and procure-to-pay support services for the life sciences sector, as they proudly announce the appointment of Eric Meizlish as their new Chief Executive Officer. This corresponds with Vincent Bologna's transition from his operational role as CEO to a Board position, following a strategic growth investment from Primus Capital.

Eric Meizlish, a seasoned entrepreneur, operator, and technology investor, expresses his enthusiasm for the new role: "I'm thrilled to step into the role of CEO at Prendio and BioProcure. Since 2007, Prendio and BioProcure have been committed to the mission of simplifying and optimizing procurement for life science organizations, enabling them to focus on their core research and development. I am honored to lead the future expansion and to deliver financial and operational innovation and efficiency for high-growth life science companies of all stages."

Eric has a strong track record leading technology businesses in healthcare. He was a co-founder of Lumere, a software and clinical analytics innovator for supply chain teams within hospitals and health systems, where he served as its President and Chief Strategy Officer until its acquisition by GHX in early 2020. At GHX, he served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development and was a member of the global leadership team. He also has experience investing in high growth businesses, including several years managing portfolios of publicly traded equities at Citadel. He holds a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Yale University.

Vincent Bologna, Co-founder and outgoing CEO of Prendio and BioProcure stated, "As I transition from my role as CEO, I am proud of the incredible accomplishments we've achieved at Prendio and BioProcure. It's been an honor to work alongside talented teams and visionary leaders. I have full confidence in Eric Meizlish to lead the companies into a new era of success. My sincere thanks to everyone who has been part of this journey. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of Prendio and BioProcure at the board level."

Eric begins his new role as CEO representing Prendio and BioProcure at JPM Week '24 in San Francisco.

About Prendio



Prendio is an industry leading, cloud-based eProcurement solution created specifically for the life science vertical. Built by a team of industry professionals with over fifty combined years of experience in biotech procurement, lab management, and finance, the Prendio software was designed to relieve the pain points felt by research teams struggling with cumbersome and inefficient procure-to-pay systems. Prendio is an affordable, intuitive, and scalable solution designed to accelerate the progress of life science teams everywhere. For more information, visit https://prendio.com.

About BioProcure



Since 2007, BioProcure has been instrumental to the success of hundreds of emerging and established life science companies worldwide. By providing procurement services, accounts payable support, and other administrative assistance to research organizations, the BioProcure team has succeeded in securing billions of dollars in cost savings for the biotech research organizations they serve, and relieving lab teams of countless hours of administrative work, allowing them to invest more of their time and funding into their science and drive discovery faster. For more information, visit https://bioprocure.com.