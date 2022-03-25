Newswise — The UCI Paul Merage School of Business is pleased to present the second annual Black Management Association (BMA) Conference on April 30, 2022, at the Merage School auditorium. This year’s theme is “Wealth for a Digitally Driven World,” and will feature keynote speakers Daryl J. Carter, chairman and CEO at Avanth Capital Management LLC and Maya Watson, head of global marketing at Clubhouse.

The goal of the conference is to provide the community with inspiring and actionable ideas to address racial wealth gaps, knowledge on various topics including tips on starting your own business and in-person networking opportunities between businesses, community members and students.

“The Black Management Association was formed to ask big questions and build community,” said Ian O. Williamson, dean of the Merage School. “Their first in-person conference is not only an opportunity to address systemic inequities such as the wealth gap, but also a chance to forge connections and change the way we see the world.”

This year, through the generous support of BMA advocate, Maurice Murray, the BMA Conference will also be hosting a VIP Dean’s Reception on Friday, April 29 to allow panel speakers, sponsors and local leadership to connect, share ideas and prepare for the conference to take place the following day.

The day-long conference will kick off with an entrepreneurship workshop and breakfast where participants can learn about launching and growing a start-up. Later sessions will focus on the role of technology in business, wealth management and intrapreneurship. The BMA community will also honor the Entrepreneur, Alumni Start-Up and Alumni Partner of the Year during the awards luncheon.

Since its formation in 2020, the BMA continues to organize events that amplify Black voices in business while building a community of inclusivity.

BMA President Ryan McNichols FEMBA ’23 said, “Laying the groundwork for an organization that benefits current, future and past Merage School students has been a truly rewarding experience. The conference is the culmination of what we have been working towards since the inception of BMA.”

You can register for the conference and learn more about the day’s agenda and speakers here.

