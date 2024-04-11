Newswise — Last month, former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson died from complications related to childbirth. Her story is too common -- the U.S. has the highest mortality rate of any high-income country, and Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.

Ochsner expert Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell -- an obstetrician and gynecologist, the medical director of Louisiana’s state maternal mortality review committee, and medical director of the Minimally Invasive Center for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids - is an expert in Black maternal health. She has specific interest in uterine fibroids, a condition afflicting Krystal Anderson. She can discuss the condition and also the factors that contribute to disparities in pregnancy-related deaths.