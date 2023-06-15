Olympic medalist Tori Bowe died from complications in childbirth last month at only 32 years old. Unfortunately, her story is too common -- the U.S. has the highest mortality rate of any high-income country, and Black women are 2.6 times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.

Ochsner expert Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell -- an obstetrician and gynecologist, the medical director of Louisiana’s state maternal mortality review committee, and Black woman who has recounted her own personal birth story -- can explain how fear of the healthcare system, untreated mental health conditions and misunderstanding of warning signs too frequently impact Black mothers.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Mental Health OBGYN Race and Ethnicity Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Black Maternal Mortality Women's Health Obstetrics And Gynecology Public Health Mental Health Eclampsia Bipolar Disorder Health Equity for Black Women
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You