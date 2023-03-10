Newswise — Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating disease characterized by progressive scarring in the lungs, killing up to half of patients within five years of a diagnosis. Little is known about whether there are differences in how the condition affects individuals of different ethnicities. New research at the University of Chicago Medicine has found that Black patients with pulmonary fibrosis are significantly younger than their Hispanic and white counterparts across a wide variety of disease metrics, including diagnosis, first hospitalization, lung transplant and death.

“Pulmonary fibrosis is a deadly disease, and people are often diagnosed right around the time they retire,” said Ayodeji Adegunsoye, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine and lead author on the study, published March 10 in JAMA Network Open. “You can imagine how devastating it would be, to work diligently all your life and then as you are about to retire, you’re diagnosed with a disease with a life expectancy of around three years. Anything that increases the mortality of this disease should be carefully examined.”

The study examined data from four geographically distinct hospitals across the U.S. and followed the outcomes for over 4,500 patients between January 2003 and April 2021. The results found that Black patients were diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at an average age of 57.9 years, compared to 68.6 years for white patients. Black patients were also less likely to be male and more likely to be hospitalized compared to white and Hispanic patients, and were consistently younger at the time of their first hospitalization, lung transplant and death.

“I was driven to study this question through my work with patients with pulmonary fibrosis on the South Side of Chicago,” Adegunsoye said. “This disease has no clear cause and no cure, but it is not a cancer; the poor prognosis made me wonder if Black patients are as affected by this disease as whites, and whether or not they experienced different outcomes. And we saw that Black patients’ experience with the disease is accelerated by about 10 years.”

Pulmonary fibrosis has been linked to a number of risk factors, including a rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, exposure to air pollution, occupations that place an individual at high risk of inhaling particulate matter and smoking. The researchers believe the disparities seen in the study are likely linked to lifestyle and socioeconomic factors that put Black patients at a higher risk of environmental exposures.

“For example, Black people are more likely to live along transit corridors, exposing them to more air pollution,” Adegunsoye said. “They’re also more likely to be underinsured or uninsured. Being Black is not the health risk; it’s the environmental and societal factors that make it difficult for Black patients to access high-quality care.”

The results highlight the need for policy changes to raise awareness about the risks and symptoms of the condition and to encourage prophylactic screenings when warranted. Adegunsoye pointed to recent changes in the recommendations for colorectal cancer screenings, spurred by research showing that Black patients were more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age.

“These results are so profound that I believe we should be screening everyone for pulmonary fibrosis earlier, especially if a patient has any risk factors,” he said. “If you can pick up the disease sooner, the outcomes will improve. We know more about the disease now than we did even 10 years ago, and while there is no cure, there are treatments available — some of them are as simple as changing your environment or wearing a mask to reduce environmental exposure, but there are also drugs that can slow the progression of the disease.

“People should be aware that not every cough is a sign of pulmonary fibrosis, but patients and their care teams need to evaluate such symptoms carefully. The earlier we can intervene in this disease, the longer we can give patients to enjoy their lives.”

Adegunsoye and his research team are now investigating the molecular mechanisms and environmental exposures that may be contributing to the racial disparities seen in the study. Understanding how things such as pollution, diet and stress can alter human biology may help clarify why and how certain patients end up with pulmonary fibrosis, and whether there is an opportunity to intervene before it becomes deadly. They are also investigating whether contracting COVID-19 places patients at a higher risk of pulmonary fibrosis.

Outside of the lab, Adegunsoye says he simply wants patients to get what they need and when they need it, including understanding that protecting their lungs from pollutants and irritants is an easy step for preventing many types of pulmonary fibrosis.

“Something as simple as wearing a mask if you’re working in a refinery or factory could help,” he said. “People should understand that breathing clean air, as simple as it sounds, can make a huge difference.”

The study, “Evaluation of Pulmonary Fibrosis Outcomes by Race and Ethnicity in US Adults,” was supported by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the National Institutes of Health. Additional authors include Cathryn T. Lee, Jonathan Chung, Nicole Garcia, Rekha Vij, Renea Jablonski, and Mary E. Strek of the University of Chicago Medicine; Elizabeth Freiheit, Emily N. White, Justin M. Oldham, and Kevin R. Flaherty of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor; Bhavika Kaul and Paul J. Wolters of the University of California San Francisco; Chad A. Newton of the University of Texas Southwestern; Sahand Ghodrati of the University of California Davis; and Christine Kim Garcia of Columbia University.

###

About the University of Chicago Medicine & Biological Sciences

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating back to 1927, is one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. It unites the missions of the University of Chicago Medical Center, Pritzker School of Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division. Twelve Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine have been affiliated with the University of Chicago Medicine. Its main Hyde Park campus is home to the Center for Care and Discovery, Bernard Mitchell Hospital, Comer Children’s Hospital and the Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine. It also has ambulatory facilities in Orland Park, South Loop, Homewood and River East as well as affiliations and partnerships that create a regional network of care. UChicago Medicine offers a full range of specialty-care services for adults and children through more than 40 institutes and centers including an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Together with Harvey-based Ingalls Memorial, UChicago Medicine has 1,296 licensed beds, nearly 1,300 attending physicians, over 2,800 nurses and about 970 residents and fellows.

Visit UChicago Medicine’s health and science news blog at www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront.

Twitter @UChicagoMed

Facebook.com/UChicagoMed

Facebook.com/UChicagoMedComer