Article title: Endothelin receptor blockade blunts the pressor response to acute stress in obese men and women

Authors: Cassandra C. Derella, Anson M. Blanks, Xiaoling Wang, Matthew A. Tucker, Chase Horsager, Jin Hee Jeong, Paula Rodriguez-Miguelez, Jacob Looney, Jeffrey Thomas, David M. Pollock, Ryan A. Harris

From the authors: “Findings from our current translational investigation demonstrate that dual endothelin A/B receptor antagonism blunts the pressor response to acute stress in overweight/obese individuals. These results suggest that modulation of the endothelin system may represent a novel therapeutic target to reduce cardiovascular disease risk by blunting the stress response in overweight/obese individuals.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.