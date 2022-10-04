Article title: Aromatase inhibition increases blood pressure and markers of renal injury in female rats

Authors: Rawan N. Almutlaq, Annie E. Newell-Fugate, Louise C. Evans, Huma Fatima, Eman Y. Gohar

From the authors: “The present findings demonstrate that systemic anastrozole treatment increases blood pressure and renal tubular injury markers in female rats fed a high-salt diet, suggesting an important role for aromatization in preserving cardiovascular and renal health in females.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.