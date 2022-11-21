Hi there,

Last week, esteemed TODAY meteorologist and anchor Al Roker revealed that he was hospitalized for a blood clot in his leg and some in his lungs. Roker said he is “on the way to recovery.”

For those looking to learn more about blood clots, how they occur and how they are treated, University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine, has several specialists available for interview:

Geoffrey Barnes, M.D. - Dr. Barnes is a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at Michigan Medicine. He is an international leader in the diagnosis and management of patients with venous thromboembolism. His research on thrombosis and anticoagulation care is funded by NIH and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Clare Harris, N.P. - Harris is a nurse practitioner at Michigan Medicine. She directs the care of patients with blood clots through the Venous Health Program. This is a multidisciplinary, high-volume clinic that offers care for the entire spectrum of venous disease.

Andrea Obi, M.D. - Dr Obi is a vascular surgeon-scientist at Michigan Medicine. She chairs the VTE committee and Venous Health Program Michigan Medicine. Her research in venous thrombosis biology is funded by the NIH, Society for Vascular Surgery, and American College of Surgeons.