Newswise — A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reports a DNA blood-based test that identified 83% of patients with colorectal cancer. This test is showing promise as a new option for colorectal cancer screening. Samir Gupta, MD, associate professor of clinical medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and gastroenterologist at UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss study results and what they could mean for patients, symptoms, current treatment options for colorectal cancer and, as March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the importance of screenings to help with early detection.

