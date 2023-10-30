Newswise — The 2023 Bloomberg American Health Summit will take place in Baltimore on November 7 and 8. Now in its sixth year, the Summit, hosted by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, brings together Bloomberg fellows, public health experts, and policymakers from around the country who are working in the Initiative’s five focus areas: addiction and overdose, adolescent health, environmental challenges, food systems for health, and violence. This year’s theme is the power of connection to advance health and equity.

On the morning of November 7, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Summit’s plenary session will feature speakers discussing critical topics including a call to action for missing and murdered Black women; the intersection of social media and gun violence; a plan to end gender-based violence; overdose prevention sites and harm reduction; and food systems and climate change.

Keynote speakers include:

John Balbus, Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Climate Change and Health Equity

Rosemarie Hidalgo, Director of the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women

Sam Rivera, Executive Director, safe injection site OnPoint NYC

Michael Grunwald, Senior Staff Writer, POLITICO magazine, award-winning journalist, and best-selling author of The New New Deal: The Hidden Story of Change in the Obama Era

Featured speakers include:

Laura Herrera Scott, Secretary of Health for Maryland

Dora Hughes, Chief Medical Officer, CMS Innovation Center at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Lakeisha Lee, Chair, Co-founder, The Brittany Clardy Foundation

Ellen J. MacKenzie, Dean, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Joshua M. Sharfstein, Director, Bloomberg American Health Initiative and Vice Dean for Public Health Practice

Michelle Spencer, Deputy Director, Bloomberg American Health Initiative

Attendees will also hear a message from Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP and World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries.

The plenary session will be livestreamed. The plenary is also open to registered media to attend in person.

The Summit is an opportunity for traditional and non-traditional public health sectors to collaborate and advance health in the United States. The event will also highlight policy opportunities in public health, with a focus on equity, and recognize public health leadership.

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative was created in 2016 with a $300 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies to the Bloomberg School. The Initiative was formed in response to declining life expectancy in the U.S., with the goal of addressing some of the country’s most critical health challenges that fall under the Initiative’s five focus areas.

The Bloomberg Fellows Program, a component of the Initiative, provides full-tuition scholarships for graduate degrees at the Bloomberg School to those whose work aligns with the Initiative’s focus areas. The Bloomberg Fellows Program is rooted in collaboration: supporting Fellows during their studies and engaging their organizations through programming. The Program requires that graduates return to work with their employers for at least one additional year.

WHAT:

The Sixth Annual Bloomberg American Health Summit Plenary

WHERE:

Virtual: americanhealth.jhu.edu

In person: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

Media must register in advance. Details below.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. EST

HOW:

Media registration is required for both in-person and virtual options. Media can register here. In-person media should register by Monday, October 30, at 10 a.m. EST.

For additional questions, please contact Caitlin Hoffman, communications officer, Bloomberg American Health Initiative, at [email protected].



# # #