Newswise — Bin Li’s research team from Shenyang Agricultural University highlights the potential of malvidin-3-O-galactoside (M3G), a blueberry-derived anthocyanin, to improve colonic mucosal barrier function and alleviate colitis symptoms. They demonstrated that M3G enhances the integrity of the colonic barrier by regulating key proteins and Notch signaling pathways, suggesting its potential as a natural therapeutic agent for intestinal diseases.

The colonic mucosal barrier is essential for maintaining digestive health, protecting against pathogens, and preventing inflammation. M3G, a common anthocyanin in blueberries, has been studied for its health benefits, including its potential to regulate gut microbiota and protect against inflammation. However, its specific impact on the colonic mucosal barrier have not been fully explored.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fia-0024-0026) published in Food Innovation and Advances on 23 August 2024, supports the broader use of dietary anthocyanins for improving gut health.

The study used a mouse model of colitis induced by dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) to mimic the inflammatory bowel conditions. Researchers monitored body weight, disease activity index (DAI) scores, and food intake to assess the overall health and severity of colitis in treated mice. Mice were treated with M3G, and the outcomes were compared with untreated controls. Mice treated with DSS exhibited significant weight loss and increased DAI scores compared to the control group, indicating severe colitis. However, M3G supplementation significantly increased body weight, reduced DAI scores, and improved food intake, suggesting a protective effect against colitis symptoms. Histological analysis of colon tissues, revealed extensive epithelial damage in DSS-treated mice. M3G supplementation significantly reduced these pathological changes, lowering HE scores, and enhancing mucosal thickness and goblet cell numbers, indicating improved physical barrier function. Molecular assessments showed that M3G enhanced the expression of key barrier proteins. Additionally, M3G improved immune barrier function by increasing levels of secretory immunoglobulin A (SIgA) and reducing elevated CD4+T and CD8+T cell percentages.

Further analysis demonstrated that M3G inhibited the over-activation of the Notch signaling pathway. Correlation analysis indicated significant associations between physiological markers and Notch signaling pathway related proteins, suggesting that M3G’s benefits in colonic barrier function are mediated through its regulatory effects on this pathway. These results collectively indicate that M3G can effectively alleviate colonic barrier dysfunction in colitis, highlighting its potential therapeutic application.

“Our findings suggest that M3G has a significant therapeutic potential to enhance colonic barrier function” said Dr. Xinyao Jiao, the study's lead researcher. “This study adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the role of anthocyanins in promoting gut health, particularly through mechanisms involving the Notch signaling pathway.” said Dr. Bin Li, the leader of the team.

M3G from blueberries shows potential in enhancing colonic mucosal barrier function by modulating the Notch signaling pathway, suggesting its use as a natural, plant-based intervention for intestinal health. Continued research will be vital to fully unlock its therapeutic potential and address current limitations in clinical applicability.

