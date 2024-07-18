Newswise — Shoot regeneration in plants is crucial for genetic engineering but varies widely among genotypes, posing challenges for plant biotechnology. Highbush blueberries, in particular, exhibit significant differences in regeneration capacity, impacting the efficiency of breeding and transformation techniques. Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind these differences is essential for developing more effective regeneration systems. Based on these challenges, it is crucial to conduct in-depth research to develop more efficient regeneration systems.



Researchers from Kyoto University have made strides in this field, with their findings (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae114) published in the prestigious journal Horticulture Research on April 22, 2024. Their work presents a comparative transcriptome analysis that sheds light on the genetic factors influencing shoot regeneration in highbush blueberries.



The study focused on two highbush blueberry cultivars: 'Blue Muffin' (BM), with a high regeneration rate, and 'O'Neal' (ON), with a low regeneration rate. Comparative transcriptome analysis revealed that BM exhibited higher expression of auxin signaling genes and key transcription factors, such as VcENHANCER OF SHOOT REGENERATION (VcESR) and VcWUSCHEL (VcWUS), compared to ON. The application of exogenous auxin further enhanced regeneration and gene expression in BM. Overexpression of VcESR in BM led to shoot regeneration even in the absence of phytohormones, indicating its significant role in promoting regeneration. These findings highlight the critical molecular pathways and genetic factors contributing to the higher regeneration capacity of BM, offering new insights into improving regeneration efficiency in blueberries and potentially other horticultural crops.



Dr. Hisayo Yamane, the lead researcher, stated, "Our findings shed light on the genetic basis of shoot regeneration in blueberries, providing valuable insights that can be leveraged to improve genetic engineering techniques. This research opens new avenues for efficient plant transformation, particularly in recalcitrant species."



The insights gained from this study have significant implications for plant biotechnology. By understanding the genetic factors that enhance shoot regeneration, scientists can develop more efficient transformation protocols, expediting breeding programs and genetic modifications in blueberries. This research paves the way for broader applications in other horticultural crops, potentially revolutionizing the field of plant biotechnology.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae114

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae114

Funding information

This study was supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) KAKENHI (No. 19KK0156) to H.Y. and R.T. and Grant-in-Aid for JSPS Fellows for (No. 21J22977) to M.O.

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.