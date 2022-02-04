Background

Fat grafting is one of the most common soft tissue filling methods in plastic surgery. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (BM-MSC) transplantation is an effective method for improving graft retention. However, the role of BM-MSCs in fat transplantation is not completely clear.

Methods

Human fat particles, together with BM-MSCs or PBS as a control, were subcutaneously transplanted into the backs of nude mice. Samples were taken on days 14, 30 and 90 post-grafting to calculate the fat graft retention rate, and tissue staining was evaluated. Furthermore, macrophages were treated with BM-MSC conditioned medium (BM-MSC-CM) to identify the beneficial component secreted by these stem cells.

Results

In this study, we found that BM-MSCs improved retention by enhancing angiogenesis in fat grafting. Further analysis revealed that BM-MSCs could significantly inhibit the expression of the proinflammatory M1 macrophage markers interleukin (IL)-1β, tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and IL-6 in the early stages of fat grafting and promote the expression of the anti-inflammatory M2 macrophage markers Arg1, IL-10 and VEGF. Furthermore, our results showed that IL-10 secreted by BM-MSCs induced M2 macrophage polarization in vitro.

Conclusions

BM-MSC transplantation can improve the fat retention rate and promote angiogenesis, which may be related to M2 macrophages. These results help elucidate the role of BM-MSCs in fat grafting.