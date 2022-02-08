Abstract

Alveolar macrophage activation and apoptosis are vital contributors to sepsis-associated acute lung injury (ALI). However, the mechanisms of alveolar macrophage activation are yet to be clarified. Death-associated protein kinase 1 (DAPK1) is one of the potential candidates that play crucial roles in regulating alveolar macrophage inflammation. Herein, we found that primary human bone mesenchymal stem cell (BMSC)-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) antagonize LPS-induced inflammation in the THP-1 human macrophage-like cell line. Mechanistically, LPS stimulation elevates the expression of DAPK1 and the inflammation markers in THP-1 cells, while BMSC-derived EVs inhibit the expression of DAPK1 and inflammation through delivering miR-191, which can target the 3′-UTR of the DAPK1 mRNA and therefore suppress its translation. The importance of DAPK1 in the activation of THP-1 is also stressed in this study. Our findings provide evidence that BMSC-derived EVs regulate the alveolar macrophage inflammation and highlight BMSC-derived EVs as a potential vehicle to deliver biomacromolecules to macrophages.