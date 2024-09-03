YC’s favorite family fall event returns Saturdays and Sundays from September 28 – October 27 (plus Monday, October 14)

Newswise — BRONX, N.Y. – September 3, 2024 -– The Bronx Zoo’s favorite fall tradition, Boo at the Zoo, returns for another year of family fun. On Saturdays and Sundays from September 28 to October 27 (and Monday, October 14th), zoo guests can get into the spooky spirit as new and returning Halloween festivities come to life throughout the park and make unforgettable fall memories with family and friends. Tickets are now available here.

Fall is one of the best times to spend the day at the Bronx Zoo as stunning autumn colors come to life across its 265-acre hard wood forest and guests enjoy the beauty of nature and wildlife – right here in New York City. Set in peak leaf peeping season, Boo at the Zoo has enchanted guests for years and is back with entertainment and activities that are perfect for all ages.

Boo at the Zoo’s spell-bounding, brand new thrills and chills, include:

Trick or Truth Maze: Guests can explore a maze and complete a scavenger hunt to learn about so-called “spooky” animals and bust some creepy myths. Located at Astor Court from 11am-4pm.

Guests can explore a maze and complete a scavenger hunt to learn about so-called “spooky” animals and bust some creepy myths. Located at Astor Court from 11am-4pm. Face Painting: Guests can transform into a spooky or sweet creature at the Butterfly Patio Pad with free face-painting for children ages 3 and above. 11am – 4pm. Line closes promptly at 3:30pm.

Guests can transform into a spooky or sweet creature at the Butterfly Patio Pad with free face-painting for children ages 3 and above. 11am – 4pm. Line closes promptly at 3:30pm. Creepy Crawly Mystery Wall : Touch and feel mysterious textures and materials to learn about animals and other creatures.

: Touch and feel mysterious textures and materials to learn about animals and other creatures. Halloween Mash Up: Visitors of all ages can dance, sing, and play with the zoo’s fan favorite emcee at Astor Court, 12:30PM, 1:30PM, 2:30PM

Visitors of all ages can dance, sing, and play with the zoo’s fan favorite emcee at Astor Court, 12:30PM, 1:30PM, 2:30PM Boo at the Zoo Mural: Guests can help fill in the Boo at the Zoo mural at Astor Court from 11am – 4pm and draw a favorite animal or spooky creature.

Other Boo at the Zoo activities taking over the park include:

Costume Parade : Costumed entertainment by animal-themed stilt walkers and Halloween puppets. Guests join in the fun and show off their Halloween costume best! Parades take place at Astor Court at 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm.

: Costumed entertainment by animal-themed stilt walkers and Halloween puppets. Guests join in the fun and show off their Halloween costume best! Parades take place at Astor Court at 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm. Halloween Crafts : A fan-favorite activity of decorating spooky creature puppets at Giraffe Patio from 11am-4pm, along with the Costume Parade.

: A fan-favorite activity of decorating spooky creature puppets at Giraffe Patio from 11am-4pm, along with the Costume Parade. Magic & Mind Reading : The popular magician is back with an animal-inspired magic & mind reading show that’s sure to thrill and delight the entire family. Guests can catch the show at Grizzly Corner at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm.

: The popular magician is back with an animal-inspired magic & mind reading show that’s sure to thrill and delight the entire family. Guests can catch the show at Grizzly Corner at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm. Pumpkin Carving Demos : Expert artists create giant animals and intricate scenes out of pumpkins at Dancing Crane Pavilion from 11am-4pm (speed carving also taking place at 11:30am and 2:30pm!).

: Expert artists create giant animals and intricate scenes out of pumpkins at Dancing Crane Pavilion from 11am-4pm (speed carving also taking place at 11:30am and 2:30pm!). Wildlife Theater: ‘The Wildlife Witch’s Super Scary Halloween Show,’ featuring a witch and all her creepy crawly friends. This funny short musical is perfect for the whole family and takes place at Giraffe Corner at 10:45am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:15pm & 4pm.

‘The Wildlife Witch’s Super Scary Halloween Show,’ featuring a witch and all her creepy crawly friends. This funny short musical is perfect for the whole family and takes place at Giraffe Corner at 10:45am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:15pm & 4pm. Spooky Stories to Tickle Your Spine : Animal-themed folklore and storytelling at Grizzly Corner; 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm.

: Animal-themed folklore and storytelling at Grizzly Corner; 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm. Boo Playground : Halloween-themed lawn games at Astor Court from 11am-4pm that are fun for the whole family.

: Halloween-themed lawn games at Astor Court from 11am-4pm that are fun for the whole family. Extinct Animal Graveyard : The eerie graveyard of animal species that have gone extinct with education about how to prevent it from happening in the future at Mouse House Lawn from 10am - 5pm.

: The eerie graveyard of animal species that have gone extinct with education about how to prevent it from happening in the future at Mouse House Lawn from 10am - 5pm. Pumpkin Trail: Hundreds of expertly carved pumpkins at Rhino Trail from 10am – 5pm.

In addition to Boo at the Zoo, Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo has become a great pumpkin destination. Now back for its second year, Pumpkin Nights lights up the zoo after dark with more than 5,000 animal-themed jack o'lanterns. Pumpkin Nights will be held at the zoo Thursdays – Sundays, September 26th - October 13th, 7:00-10pm, and October 17th – October 27th 6:30-10pm. A press event will be held on September 26th to kick off the opening night. More details will follow.

Tickets for Boo at the Zoo can be purchased here: BronxZoo.com/Boo-at-the-Zoo

Tickets for Pumpkin Nights can be purchased here: BronxZoo.com/PumpkinNights

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet.