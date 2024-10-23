Newswise — Kiwifruit bacterial canker, caused by Pseudomonas syringae pv. actinidiae (Psa), poses a significant threat to global kiwifruit production, especially in countries like China, New Zealand, and Italy. Its rapid spread and destructive impact make it difficult to control. Despite ongoing efforts to develop resistant varieties, most Actinidia chinensis cultivars remain vulnerable, highlighting the need for genetic breakthroughs. In response to this challenge, scientists conducted an in-depth study to find effective genetic solutions.



Conducted by the State Key Laboratory of Crop Stress Biology at Northwest A&F University and published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad242) in Horticulture Research on November 20, 2023, the study identified AcREM14 and AcC3H1 through comparative transcriptomic analysis. These transcription factors were shown to enhance kiwifruit's natural defense mechanisms by activating the salicylic acid (SA) pathway and boosting defense enzyme activity, paving the way for improved resistance to bacterial canker.



The research team studied 44 F1 hybrid kiwifruit lines, pinpointing two offspring, RH12 (resistant) and SH14 (susceptible), for further analysis. Through comparative transcriptomics, they discovered that genes linked to flavonoid biosynthesis and pathogen response were highly expressed in the resistant line. AcREM14 and AcC3H1 were found to be crucial in fortifying disease resistance, with their overexpression leading to stronger immune responses in kiwifruit. This discovery provides vital insights into the genetic mechanisms behind kiwifruit immunity and holds promise for developing more disease-resistant varieties.



Dr. Lili Huang, co-author of the study, commented on the significance of the findings: “These transcription factors are key to strengthening kiwifruit immunity. By focusing on genes like AcREM14 and AcC3H1, we can make major strides in breeding resistant cultivars, helping to mitigate the economic losses caused by bacterial canker.”



This breakthrough has wide-ranging applications in kiwifruit breeding, facilitating the creation of new varieties with enhanced disease resistance. The discovery of AcREM14 and AcC3H1 also opens doors to broader research into plant immunity, with potential benefits for other crops facing similar pathogen challenges. These genetic tools will be vital for ensuring the sustainability of kiwifruit production in the face of growing agricultural challenges.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhad242

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhad242

Funding information

This work was financially supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (2022YFD1400200), the Special Support Plan for High-level Talent of Shaanxi Province (to L.H.), and the Natural Science Foundation of China (grant 32102174 awarded to W.L.).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.